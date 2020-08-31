Luna Coin Reaches Market Cap of $7,978.06 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $7,978.06 and approximately $358.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00142639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.73 or 0.01699898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00202058 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00181046 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,301.18 or 2.93411842 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org . Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

