LUNA Market Capitalization Tops $59.04 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitrue, KuCoin, Upbit and GDAC. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00144543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01692662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00201856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00182321 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,203.68 or 2.83689738 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money . LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bitrue, Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

