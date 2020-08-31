LunchMoney Reaches Market Cap of $279,194.66 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. LunchMoney has a market cap of $279,194.66 and $1,634.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 58.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,053,067 tokens. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

LunchMoney can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

