Lunyr Reaches Market Capitalization of $640,893.79 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Lunyr has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, BigONE, Liqui and Upbit. Lunyr has a market cap of $640,893.79 and approximately $2,868.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00142639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.73 or 0.01699898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00202058 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00181046 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,301.18 or 2.93411842 BTC.

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, BigONE, Binance, BiteBTC, YoBit, Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

