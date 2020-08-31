Maecenas Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Maecenas has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $407,658.12 and $1,805.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00142639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.73 or 0.01699898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00202058 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00181046 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,301.18 or 2.93411842 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,588,204 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

