Magnum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $210.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Magnum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00143675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.97 or 0.01700457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00201514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00182351 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,216.85 or 2.83882417 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.