Maincoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,952.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Maincoin has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $18,952.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maincoin has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, P2PB2B, Livecoin and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.68 or 0.05766080 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035867 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Mercatox, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.