Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 61.50 ($0.80).

MARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

In related news, insider Octavia Morley acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £14,500 ($18,946.82). Also, insider William Rucker bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($70,560.56). Insiders have acquired 150,000 shares of company stock worth $8,400,000 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Marston’s stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 53 ($0.69). The company had a trading volume of 2,510,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.75). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $349.99 million and a PE ratio of -5.58.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

