Martkist (MARTK) Trading 10.2% Higher This Week

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Martkist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Martkist has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Martkist has a total market cap of $505,189.98 and $8,472.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Martkist alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000155 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Martkist Coin Profile

Martkist (MARTK) is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 12,828,135 coins and its circulating supply is 12,409,836 coins. Martkist’s official website is www.martkist.org . Martkist’s official message board is medium.com/@martkist

Martkist Coin Trading

Martkist can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Martkist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Martkist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Martkist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Martkist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Martkist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.