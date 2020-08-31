Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $491,448.69 and $9,239.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.03647358 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00057140 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

