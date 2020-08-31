Matchpool (GUP) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matchpool has a market cap of $228,171.56 and approximately $278.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041778 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.04 or 0.05791550 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014682 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

