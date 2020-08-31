Mchain (MAR) Market Cap Hits $83,106.07

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Mchain coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mchain has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Mchain has a total market cap of $83,106.07 and $502.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002977 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002466 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000832 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Mchain

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 44,088,600 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mchain

Mchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

