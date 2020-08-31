MediShares Hits Market Capitalization of $6.86 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $866,665.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MediShares Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

