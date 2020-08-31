Melon (MLN) Price Hits $81.21 on Major Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Melon token can now be bought for $81.21 or 0.00694054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Melon has traded 93.8% higher against the US dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $101.51 million and $22.14 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $674.68 or 0.05766080 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035867 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

MLN is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

