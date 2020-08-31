MetaMorph Reaches Market Capitalization of $348,523.24 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 114.1% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $348,523.24 and $55,669.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, BiteBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041797 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $673.34 or 0.05759741 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014702 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,346,875 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, BiteBTC, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

