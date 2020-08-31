Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001822 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $16.81 million and $485,934.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.63 or 0.03646150 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,845,614 coins and its circulating supply is 78,845,509 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars.

