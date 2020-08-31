Mixin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.66 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Mixin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $180.19 or 0.01540670 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a market capitalization of $93.34 million and $1.66 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,011 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

