Monkey Project (MONK) Trading Up 15.9% Over Last Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $131,716.85 and $39.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,034,244 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

