Monolith (TKN) One Day Volume Hits $269,470.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00007134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, Ethfinex and IDEX. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $27.30 million and $269,470.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041718 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $674.02 or 0.05758948 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035859 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Monolith's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

