Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Mosaic reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mosaic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.74.

MOS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,069. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.73. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Mosaic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 27.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 115,093 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

