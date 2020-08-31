MVL (MVL) Price Up 25.8% This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, UEX, CoinBene and Cashierest. MVL has a market cap of $6.52 million and $192,720.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041797 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $673.34 or 0.05759741 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014702 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,355,594,319 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptology, CoinBene, UEX, IDCM and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

