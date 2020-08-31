Naviaddress Hits Market Cap of $50,894.83 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $50,894.83 and approximately $5,239.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041718 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.02 or 0.05758948 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035859 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

NAVI is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

