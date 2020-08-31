Nimiq Trading Up 12% This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $33.39 million and $1.33 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,692.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.33 or 0.03646349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.35 or 0.02380660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00531864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00819277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00691255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013197 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,269,510,530 coins and its circulating supply is 6,443,510,530 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

