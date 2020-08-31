NOIA Network (NOIA) Hits Market Cap of $33.30 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $33.30 million and $483,077.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041918 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $678.09 or 0.05795664 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035904 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014796 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,763,413 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.