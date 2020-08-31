NULS Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.36 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $46.36 million and $39.21 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00004018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00142641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.46 or 0.01678588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00202867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00180617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,400.94 or 2.85377386 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 110,657,354 coins and its circulating supply is 98,580,455 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

