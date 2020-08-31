Nyerium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $7,229.88 and $1.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00023205 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004431 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004186 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 35,773,519 coins and its circulating supply is 30,888,891 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

