Ocean Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.40 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00005040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $211.67 million and approximately $16.40 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.01693960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00201567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00181425 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,670.03 or 2.87892980 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,137,273 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

