OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. OptimizeRx posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $100,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $450,105. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,102. The company has a market capitalization of $287.60 million, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.33. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.