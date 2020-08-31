Orbitcoin (ORB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $825.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $524,812.41 and approximately $825.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00065392 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00755433 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.43 or 0.01832093 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,775.91 or 1.00613316 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00012970 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00147887 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

