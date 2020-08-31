Orchid Price Tops $0.46 (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00003974 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $30.59 million and $14.09 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00042155 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.91 or 0.05745087 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035727 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014777 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

