Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.39. Owens Corning posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 622,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,878. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $70.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

