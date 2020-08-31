Particl (PART) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and $106,561.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00006250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Particl has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002080 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,680,178 coins and its circulating supply is 9,194,661 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

