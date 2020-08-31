Peercoin Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Peercoin has a market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $27,518.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,699.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.06 or 0.02385136 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001682 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00642319 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,452,355 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

