Peony Reaches One Day Volume of $8,867.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Peony has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $127,886.98 and $8,867.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 4,474,337 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,509 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.