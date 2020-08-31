PIXEL (PXL) Achieves Market Cap of $538,523.35

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $538,523.35 and $929,693.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,703.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.65 or 0.02389327 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00661592 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010533 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.