PlayChip 24-Hour Volume Reaches $91.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and $91.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00042124 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.47 or 0.05731219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035750 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014684 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

