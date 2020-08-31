Pluton (PLU) Price Up 16% Over Last Week

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Pluton has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and approximately $215,617.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Pluton token can now be bought for approximately $14.27 or 0.00122082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00041974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $667.74 or 0.05711061 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00035673 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015036 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.