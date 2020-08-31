PlutusDeFi (PLT) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlutusDeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00142616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.01672220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00203202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00178963 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,849.17 or 2.89066875 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com

PlutusDeFi Token Trading

PlutusDeFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

