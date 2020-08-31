Poseidon Network Price Tops $0.0168 on Major Exchanges (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Poseidon Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BitForex. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $36.22 million and $153,929.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00243635 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000270 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001277 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,152,875,408 tokens. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.