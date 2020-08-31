PRIZM Achieves Market Cap of $18.98 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $18.98 million and $424,671.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,690.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.91 or 0.02394306 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001676 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00670184 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002461 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008696 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,071,679,613 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.