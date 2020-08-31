Prometeus Market Cap Achieves $7.77 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00009664 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $835,126.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00142675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.12 or 0.01676262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00203257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00180938 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,160.54 or 2.91971805 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.