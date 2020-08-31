Proton Token (PTT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $78,613.00

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $438,083.88 and approximately $78,613.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041718 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $674.02 or 0.05758948 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035859 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014844 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,292,071,228 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

