Proton (XPR) Hits One Day Volume of $597,648.00

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and $597,648.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041797 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.34 or 0.05759741 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

