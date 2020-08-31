Qbao (QBT) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $294,897.05 and $1,622.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Allcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000096 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Allcoin, Coinnest, Gate.io and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.