Quant (QNT) Reaches Market Cap of $108.88 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Quant has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for $9.02 or 0.00077054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a market cap of $108.88 million and $2.25 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quant Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

