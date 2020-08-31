Rapids Price Hits $0.0001 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Rapids token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last week, Rapids has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1,320.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00142675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.12 or 0.01676262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00203257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00180938 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,160.54 or 2.91971805 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

