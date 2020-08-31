Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0225 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, Upbit, IDCM and CryptoBridge. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $156.08 million and $14.14 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00143345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.01694495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00201557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00181032 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,933,555,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Nanex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, TradeOgre, Graviex, Cryptohub, Upbit, IDCM and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

