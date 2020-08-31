RChain Price Hits $0.0356 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. RChain has a total market cap of $17.19 million and approximately $235,235.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RChain has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One RChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, OOOBTC, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00143675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.97 or 0.01700457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00201514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00182351 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,216.85 or 2.83882417 BTC.

About RChain

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OOOBTC, AirSwap, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bitinka, IDEX and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

