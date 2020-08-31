RealChain (RCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $145,607.08

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. RealChain has a market cap of $145,607.08 and $16,960.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041871 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.93 or 0.05792214 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035880 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014822 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,977,372 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

