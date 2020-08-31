Reviewing Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upwork and Change Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $300.56 million 6.02 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -100.33 Change Healthcare $3.20 billion 1.33 -$947.60 million $1.47 9.49

Upwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Change Healthcare. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Change Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Upwork and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 3 5 0 2.63 Change Healthcare 0 0 12 1 3.08

Upwork presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.76%. Change Healthcare has a consensus target price of $16.92, suggesting a potential upside of 21.27%. Given Change Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Upwork.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -8.91% -11.18% -6.36% Change Healthcare -4.34% 14.93% 6.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Upwork on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

